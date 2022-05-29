NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Steinhoff’s settlement process gives Pepkor a boost
Business Day TV speaks to Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens
29 May 2022 - 21:18
Pepkor has reported muted revenue growth of 3% for the six months to end-March. The firm’s operating profit grew 19% during the period, thanks to a R429m boost from the Steinhoff settlement process. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Leon Lourens for more detail on the performance.
