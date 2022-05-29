×

WATCH: Steinhoff’s settlement process gives Pepkor a boost

Business Day TV speaks to Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens

29 May 2022 - 21:18
Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens. Picture: SUPPLIED

Pepkor has reported muted revenue growth of 3% for the six months to end-March. The firm’s operating profit grew 19% during the period, thanks to a R429m boost from the Steinhoff settlement process. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Leon Lourens for more detail on the performance.

