Companies

Former Tongaat executives’ R3.5bn fraud case moves to high court

Full trial in SA’s second-largest corporate scandal expected in early 2023

25 July 2022 - 14:07 Michelle Gumede
Former Tongaat Hulett officials at their bail application. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former Tongaat Hulett officials at their bail application. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The R3.5bn fraud case against former Tongaat executives has been transferred to the high court where charges of contravention of the Financial Markets Act, Companies Act and Prevention of Organised Crime Act will be heard from mid-September, says the National Prosecution Authority (NPA).

Out on bail of R30,000 each, Peter Staude, former CEO of the 130-year-old sugar firm, alongside former finance director Murray Munro, former head of Tongaat’s property arm Mike Deighton, former executives Rory Wilkinson, Kamasagrie Singh, Samantha Shukla, and, Deloitte auditor Gavin Kruger appeared in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Monday.

“They were served with an indictment,” NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said. An indictment is a detailed account of the charges and the events of the crime. “The matter was adjourned to the 15th of September for their first appearance in the high court.”

The case is in relation to the executives’ role in the second largest accounting scandal to hit corporate SA, after Steinhoff, which thumped its share price with a more than 97% plunge over the past five years.

A forensic investigation by PwC revealed how Tongaat’s 2018 profits were overstated by 239% and its assets by 34% when executives overvalued sugar cane and backdated land sales.

By inflating the company’s profits, they allegedly scored millions of rand in productivity bonuses based on the fraudulent sales, with Staude alone raking in R94m by cooking the books, according to the probe.

The scandal resulted in the JSE slapping Tongaat Hulett with a R7.5m fine for publishing false financial results to shareholders between 2011 and 2018, and the company being forced to restate its financial results for the year ended March 2018, which showed a R10bn decline in total assets.

The cash-strapped company, which is drowning under a ballooning R6.8bn debt pile, has been struggling to come up with the funds and its proposed rights offer has hit multiple snags in the first quarter.

Shareholders have called for the company to consider converting debt to equity, going after auditor Deloitte for its role in the scandal and selling off some assets. However, the company has maintained that it would not get the desired value out of a fire asset sale, though it remains committed to recapitalisation.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the team led by Piers Marsden to deliver a turnaround strategy for the ailing manufacturer, with investors waiting for the company to produce provisional results and get trading of its shares on the bourse activated again.

Tongaat Hulett interim chair David Noko last week emphasised the board’s belief that the suspension protects the interests of current and potential shareholders as the company engages with multiple parties on solutions to take the restructuring forward. It has no material effect on the company’s financial stability or its business operations, he said.

It is expected that the full trial of the directors would be scheduled for early 2023. Meanwhile, the group is withholding Staude’s and Deighton’s pensions until the finalisation of the litigation initiated against them.

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

