ROB ROSE: Stalingrad, Markus Jooste style
Markus Jooste’s legal papers, opposing Steinhoff’s bid to claw back R870m in salary and bonuses, illustrate how he plans to fight a criminal case — if one ever comes
26 May 2022 - 05:00
If retailer Steinhoff thought it’d be a slam dunk to claw back R870m in bonuses and pay from former CEO Markus Jooste, it must be sorely disappointed.
Its case is simple: the board only agreed to fork over this mountain of cash to its boss between 2009 and 2017 because it believed the accounts were, you know, true. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now