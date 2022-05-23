Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff to appeal forensic report ruling The company says it believes some information must remain confidential and it could be ‘prejudiced by the premature disclosure of the contents’ B L Premium

Steinhoff will appeal the Western Cape High Court’s ruling that it must release its full forensic report, compiled by PwC, because it believes some of the information must remain confidential and that it could be “prejudiced by the premature disclosure of the contents”.

Judge Gcinikhaya Nuku ruled on May 10 that Steinhoff has to hand over its full 7,000-word forensic report to Financial Mail and amaBhungane within 10 days...