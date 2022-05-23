Steinhoff to appeal forensic report ruling
The company says it believes some information must remain confidential and it could be ‘prejudiced by the premature disclosure of the contents’
23 May 2022 - 12:43
Steinhoff will appeal the Western Cape High Court’s ruling that it must release its full forensic report, compiled by PwC, because it believes some of the information must remain confidential and that it could be “prejudiced by the premature disclosure of the contents”.
Judge Gcinikhaya Nuku ruled on May 10 that Steinhoff has to hand over its full 7,000-word forensic report to Financial Mail and amaBhungane within 10 days...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now