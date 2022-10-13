Bain hits back over ban on bidding for public-sector deals

Opec cut its outlook for demand growth this year, citing China’s Covid-19 containment measures and high inflation
Consultancy says there is no evidence it rigged procurement process to win SA Revenue Services tender
Bain SA, whose public image has taken a big knock following its alleged role in the state capture project, has hit back at the government’s decision to ban it from tendering for public-sector contracts for 10 years.
The SA unit of the US-based global consultancy firm on Wednesday described the decision communicated by the National Treasury two weeks ago as “fundamentally flawed”, saying there was no evidence that it rigged the procurement process to win the SA Revenue Service (Sars) tender in 2015...
