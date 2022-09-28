×

Opinion / Columnists

NICOLE FRITZ: Bain’s new lies suggest it hasn’t changed at all

Statement by managing partner tries to pull wool over eyes of public

28 September 2022 - 13:51

There are probably only so many accounts of Bain & Company’s involvement in state capture and the destruction of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) that the opinion pages of this newspaper can sustain. That’s because public appetite, even for a tale as galling as this, is exhausted — especially so in SA’s political landscape.

More importantly, opinion pages aren’t the terrain in which the really significant questions relating to this matter are to be determined. We won’t get a finding here as to whether Bain committed fraud, bribery or other unlawful conduct in securing its contracts for the restructuring of Sars. We won’t obtain a definitive ruling as to whether its unlawful acts make it liable for damages proportional to the scale of harm it inflicted...

