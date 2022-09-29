×

National

Bain considers its next move after SA government ban

29 September 2022 - 13:04 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 29 September 2022 - 18:02

Bain & Company, the global management consultancy implicated in state capture in SA, says it is weighing its options on the government’s decision to ban it from tendering for public sector contracts for the next 10 years. 

The Treasury said its decision was based on the firm engaging in “corrupt and fraudulent practices in competing for the Sars [SA Revenue Service] contract.” ..

