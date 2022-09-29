Bain considers its next move after SA government ban

Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020
Columnist's commentary on Mmusi Maimane and Build One SA ignores the shortcomings of the Electoral Act and how it affects independents
The ANC and Good Party pushed through the Expropriation Bill in the national assembly on Wednesday, which will now be referred to the NCOP for concurrence
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
SoftBank Group Corp. has started laying off employees at its loss-making Vision Fund and is expected to cut at least 30% of its staff, according to people familiar with the matter.
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Zelensky calls emergency meeting with defence chiefs as Russian leader prepares to sign annexation papers on Friday
Clayton Blommetjies may not have the spring in his step or the operating procedure of Warrick Gelant, but he’s already convinced the Stormers coach he is made of the right stuff.
The intervention brings major aesthetic changes, a curved screen and more standard equipment
Bain & Company, the global management consultancy implicated in state capture in SA, says it is weighing its options on the government’s decision to ban it from tendering for public sector contracts for the next 10 years.
The Treasury said its decision was based on the firm engaging in “corrupt and fraudulent practices in competing for the Sars [SA Revenue Service] contract.” ..
