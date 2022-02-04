Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: The underdogs are wrong this time While sensitivity about indigenous people’s rights is in order, claims need to be factual

It’s never easy to root for Goliath over David, but the legal battle between the builders of a R4.6bn mixed-use property development, which has global tech giant Amazon as its main tenant, and a group of Cape Town residents is a rare exception.

Besides offices and big investment, the development will open up a playground of the elite by turning part of a private golf course into a public park and will rehabilitate rivers that resemble polluted storm water drains. It’s also supposed to create affordable housing in a central area close to schools and job opportunities in a city where low-cost housing is relegated to fringes...