Analysts say the stronger data reinforces bets on the Fed sticking to its hawkish line and hiking by a further 75 basis points at the next FOMC meeting
They have put together a tariff of fees for privatised services
A lack of co-ordination and planning at government level is hobbling the changeover from road to rail
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Samantha Williams, commercial director at Profitroom.
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Pressure on officials to stop outbreaks has risen in recent weeks as the highly transmissible Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 appeared in mainland China for the first time
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
In what could be a boost to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s clean governance drive, the presidency has received its first clean audit outcome in seven years.
The highest office in the land, which should be leading by example, has previously been found to have violated procurement laws and Treasury regulations — dealing a blow to Ramaphosa’s push to clean up state institutions and boost economic growth...
Presidency celebrates first clean audit in seven years
The presidency obtained its last clean audit outcome in the 2014/15 financial year
