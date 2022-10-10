×

Presidency celebrates first clean audit in seven years

The presidency obtained its last clean audit outcome in the 2014/15 financial year

10 October 2022 - 16:49 Bekezela Phakathi

In what could be a boost to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s clean governance drive, the presidency has received its first clean audit outcome in seven years.

The highest office in the land, which should be leading by example, has previously been found to have violated procurement laws and Treasury regulations — dealing a blow to Ramaphosa’s push to clean up state institutions and boost economic growth...

