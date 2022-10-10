×

ANTIDUMPING

Itac investigates after firm asks for higher duties on drilling and boring tools

SA’s annual imports are worth nearly R1bn

10 October 2022 - 05:09 Michelle Gumede

The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) is investigating whether to apply antidumping customs duties on imported earth-boring tools and rock-drilling equipment after a local manufacturer cried foul.

Daltron Forge, which specialises in producing rock-drilling bits and tools, lodged an application for authorities to probe and declare an increase of between 15% and 20% on the general rate of customs duties on rock-drilling equipment — the maximum tariff allowed...

