The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) is investigating whether to apply antidumping customs duties on imported earth-boring tools and rock-drilling equipment after a local manufacturer cried foul.
Daltron Forge, which specialises in producing rock-drilling bits and tools, lodged an application for authorities to probe and declare an increase of between 15% and 20% on the general rate of customs duties on rock-drilling equipment — the maximum tariff allowed...
ANTIDUMPING
Itac investigates after firm asks for higher duties on drilling and boring tools
SA’s annual imports are worth nearly R1bn
