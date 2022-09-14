×

Companies / Industrials

PPC sees easing in SA cement demand

Subdued sales in SA and kiln shutdown in Zimbabwe offset by robust demand in Rwanda

BL Premium
14 September 2022 - 19:18 Michelle Gumede

Lower demand in SA and hyperinflationary accounting in Zimbabwe led to subdued operational performance by cement maker PPC in the five months to end-August.

Despite the headwinds though the group slashed its debt from R1.2bn in March 2022 to R1bn by August, it said in an operating update on Wednesday...

BL Premium

