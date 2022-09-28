Bank of England steps in to calm investors’ frayed nerves by announcing a massive emergency bond buying programme
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has defended the government’s “balanced” stance on tariffs, saying it is necessary to protect jobs and at the same time assist consumers.
The government is under pressure to slash import duties on many products as consumers come under financial strain as fuel prices, inflation and interest rates continue to surge. In August, Patel suspended anti-dumping duties on chicken imported from five countries for the next 12 months, citing the fight against food inflation and its effects on the poor. ..
Patel defends government's stance on tariffs
Our job is to find 'a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers'
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has defended the government's "balanced" stance on tariffs, saying it is necessary to protect jobs and at the same time assist consumers.
The government is under pressure to slash import duties on many products as consumers come under financial strain as fuel prices, inflation and interest rates continue to surge. In August, Patel suspended anti-dumping duties on chicken imported from five countries for the next 12 months, citing the fight against food inflation and its effects on the poor.
