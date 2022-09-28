×

National

Patel defends government’s stance on tariffs

Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’

28 September 2022 - 19:57 Bekezela Phakathi

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has defended the government’s “balanced” stance on tariffs, saying it is necessary to protect jobs and at the same time assist consumers.

The government is under pressure to slash import duties on many products as consumers come under financial strain as fuel prices, inflation and interest rates continue to surge. In August, Patel suspended anti-dumping duties on chicken imported from five countries for the next 12 months, citing the fight against food inflation and its effects on the poor.    ..

