×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Transparency standards in the public sector must apply equally to the auditor-general’s office

Recent allegations and how they were handled point to some weaknesses in openness and transparency

BL Premium
06 September 2022 - 16:14 Jabulani Sikhakhane

The transparency standards applied by the office of the auditor-general in dealing with the allegations made against the auditor-general herself fall far short of those the institution applies when holding the rest of the public sector to account. That is bad for its credibility and legitimacy.

The office revealed last week that its head of human resources (HR) had accused auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke of corruption and unprofesssional and unethical behaviour, without disclosing the details of the allegations. HR head Mlungisi Mabaso has since been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.