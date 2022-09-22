FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent corrupt expert, says SA is now at a crossroads on corruption
In July, load-shedding left Charlotte Maxeke hospital without a CT scanner, a machine that could have helped a patient who had a serious brain injury
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter believes fears that SA’s personal income tax base is being hollowed out by unemployment and emigration are overblown. He argues the tax base is growing, compliance is ...
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
“SA is at a crossroads when it comes to corruption,” says Prof Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent expert on corruption globally. “Fifty years from now, the Zondo commission will either have been this immensely important pivotal point [in reversing corruption], or it will be just a footnote that few people know about. I hope it’s an inflection point.”
Nichols, a professor of legal studies and business ethics at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, was in SA last week as a guest of Gideon Pogrund’s centre for business ethics at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, meeting with executives and civil society leaders. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ROB ROSE: Can SA reverse the rot? It all depends …
Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent corrupt expert, says SA is now at a crossroads on corruption
“SA is at a crossroads when it comes to corruption,” says Prof Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent expert on corruption globally. “Fifty years from now, the Zondo commission will either have been this immensely important pivotal point [in reversing corruption], or it will be just a footnote that few people know about. I hope it’s an inflection point.”
Nichols, a professor of legal studies and business ethics at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, was in SA last week as a guest of Gideon Pogrund’s centre for business ethics at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, meeting with executives and civil society leaders. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.