×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Can SA reverse the rot? It all depends …

Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent corrupt expert, says SA is now at a crossroads on corruption

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 05:00

“SA is at a crossroads when it comes to corruption,” says Prof Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent expert on corruption globally. “Fifty years from now, the Zondo commission will either have been this immensely important pivotal point [in reversing corruption], or it will be just a footnote that few people know about. I hope it’s an inflection point.”

Nichols, a professor of legal studies and business ethics at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, was in SA last week as a guest of Gideon Pogrund’s centre for business ethics at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, meeting with executives and civil society leaders. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.