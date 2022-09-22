×

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke

Tsakani Maluleke has been cleared of any wrongdoing and her accuser is facing blackmail charges

22 September 2022 - 05:00

A good week for Tsakani Maluleke

Smear stories are common in our body politic, so it should not have been a surprise when some reached the office of the auditor-general, which fights an often uphill battle to identify waste and corruption in government departments. The source and motive for the rumour about auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke have been revealed and she has been cleared of any wrongdoing. It seems the creator of the false stories was a thin-skinned and vengeful employee in her office,  who might end up ruing his claims now that investigators say a deeper look into his actions is warranted.

Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS

A bad week for Zweli Mkhize

Zweli Mkhize doth protest too much. If the former minister of health believes the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) doesn’t have anything on him, he should retrace events from a year ago that forced him to resign from the cabinet. The SIU might have been kind when the Digital Vibes scandal broke, suggesting only executive action against him, but it’s unlikely the anticorruption gumshoes would have taken their eyes off the ball. There was too much evidence linking him to dodgy deals. If Mkhize wants proof, the SIU might just supply it, if not by his own deadline of Friday.

A bad week for Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew, who has been in the dog box since being cited in legal actions concerning the alleged paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will get the late ...
