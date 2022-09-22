A good week for auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke

FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent corrupt expert, says SA is now at a crossroads on corruption
In July, load-shedding left Charlotte Maxeke hospital without a CT scanner, a machine that could have helped a patient who had a serious brain injury
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter believes fears that SA’s personal income tax base is being hollowed out by unemployment and emigration are overblown. He argues the tax base is growing, compliance is ...
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
A good week for Tsakani Maluleke
Smear stories are common in our body politic, so it should not have been a surprise when some reached the office of the auditor-general, which fights an often uphill battle to identify waste and corruption in government departments. The source and motive for the rumour about auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke have been revealed and she has been cleared of any wrongdoing. It seems the creator of the false stories was a thin-skinned and vengeful employee in her office, who might end up ruing his claims now that investigators say a deeper look into his actions is warranted.
A bad week for Zweli Mkhize
Zweli Mkhize doth protest too much. If the former minister of health believes the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) doesn’t have anything on him, he should retrace events from a year ago that forced him to resign from the cabinet. The SIU might have been kind when the Digital Vibes scandal broke, suggesting only executive action against him, but it’s unlikely the anticorruption gumshoes would have taken their eyes off the ball. There was too much evidence linking him to dodgy deals. If Mkhize wants proof, the SIU might just supply it, if not by his own deadline of Friday.
A bad week for Prince Andrew
A good week for Mpumi Madisa
A bad week for Patricia de Lille
