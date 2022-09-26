×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Military doesn't know where its money or ordnance is

Auditor-general gives department of defence yet another qualified opinion

BL Premium
26 September 2022 - 18:44 Bekezela Phakathi

The department of defence is hampered by financial mismanagement amid aggressive budget cuts, raising questions about SA’s ability to defend itself against external military aggression.

In the department’s annual report tabled in parliament at the weekend, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke raised concerns about its record-keeping and issued it with a qualified audit opinion, meaning its accounts cannot be relied on...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.