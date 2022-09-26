While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Ending endemic theft will not immediately remedy Eskom’s faulty plants
Auditor-general gives department of defence yet another qualified opinion
TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US legislators, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app’s safeguards of user data
SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers advised clients to use cards or cash to make payments or USSD for urgent transactions
Additional monetary policy tightening is required to lower inflation, says Paris-based organisation
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
The Treasury and central bank statements come towards the end of a day of turmoil for Britain’s currency and debt
The pair were perceived to have over-valued themselves at players auction
The co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation talks to Wanted about identity, collaboration and our shared future
The department of defence is hampered by financial mismanagement amid aggressive budget cuts, raising questions about SA’s ability to defend itself against external military aggression.
In the department’s annual report tabled in parliament at the weekend, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke raised concerns about its record-keeping and issued it with a qualified audit opinion, meaning its accounts cannot be relied on...
Military doesn't know where its money or ordnance is
