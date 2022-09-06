×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Home affairs changes tack on controversial visa move

BL Premium
06 September 2022 - 10:39 Bekezela Phakathi

The department of home affairs on Tuesday confirmed it has withdrawn its contentious directive which effectively sought to centralise the application process for long-term visas.

As part of his economic reform agenda, President Cyril Ramaphosa believes radically overhauling frustrating visa regulations is crucial for kick-starting SA’s stalling economy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.