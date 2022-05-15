Economy Reforms expected to add a million jobs, Godongwana says Finance minister says successful implementation of private investors in transport can free up R58bn B L Premium

Structural reforms in energy, telecommunications, water supply, transport and the visa regime that attracts investment, skills and tourism are expected to raise SA’s economic growth beyond 2%, says the National Treasury.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says the reforms, geared at kick-starting the economy and making SA an attractive destination for investment, are also expected to add a million jobs to the economy...