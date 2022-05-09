Economy Acceleration of structural reforms needed to boost investment, says presidency The bulk of the reforms identified as necessary remain outstanding while others remain on track, says report B L Premium

SA, which aims to kick-start its flagging economy, needs to accelerate structural reforms in order to spur on private investment, according to a senior government official.

In the absence of the reforms, SA has been unable to attract the key investments required to spur economic growth and job creation, says Rudi Dicks, head of the project management unit in the presidency...