×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Denel appoints ex-aeronautics head Michael Kgobe as new interim CEO

Outgoing CEO William Hlakoane's contract came to an end

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 18:14 Nico Gous

Ailing arms manufacturer Denel on Thursday said it has appointed Michael Kgobe as the interim group CEO following the expiry of William Hlakoane’s contract. 

“The process of recruiting the new GCEO is under way and a further announcement will be made once the board is in a position to announce the appointment of a permanent GCEO,” Denel said in a brief statement...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.