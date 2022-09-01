President to be asked to return to National Assembly to shed light on farm robbery

Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
The growing illegitimacy of the 1994 political settlement is to blame, not economic stagnation
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa for a date for his next appearance
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Mteto Nyati’s successor is an inductry veteran who spent 22 years at Dimension Data where he held various roles, iincluding CEO of Middle East and Africa
Manufacturing is SA’s fourth-largest industry, contributing 14% to GDP
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Agreement subject to approval from the lender’s board and various conditions, including financing assurances from the island nation’s creditors
The 37-year-old rider missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury
Electric cars are not a futuristic dream but a longstanding transport option
The speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting a date for the resumption of the question-and-answer session, which was adjourned on Tuesday after a rumpus over what opposition parties insisted was his failure to answer the question about the theft of dollars from his Phala Phala game farm, in Limpopo.
Ramaphosa insists that he did answer the question by saying that he was ready to take the nation into his confidence in the matter and would do so through the due legal and parliamentary processes. He would respond to all questions put to him by the relevant authorities. He maintained there was no basis for claims of criminal conduct and said that he had been advised by legal counsel to address the matter after the investigations had been completed. The law must take its course, Ramaphosa said...
President to be asked to return to National Assembly to shed light on farm robbery
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa for a date for his next appearance
