National

President to be asked to return to National Assembly to shed light on farm robbery

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa for a date for his next appearance

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 13:17 Linda Ensor

The speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting a date for the resumption of the question-and-answer session, which was adjourned on Tuesday after a rumpus over what opposition parties insisted was his failure to answer the question about the theft of dollars from his Phala Phala game farm, in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa insists that he did answer the question by saying that he was ready to take the nation into his confidence in the matter and would do so through the due legal and parliamentary processes. He would respond to all questions put to him by the relevant authorities. He maintained there was no basis for claims of criminal conduct and said that he had been advised by legal counsel to address the matter after the investigations had been completed. The law must take its course, Ramaphosa said...

