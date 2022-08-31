×

Sakeliga counts the cost of load-shedding on almost 500 small businesses

31 August 2022 - 20:36 Erin Bates

Business chamber Sakeliga puts the estimated cost of Eskom’s load-shedding on SA’s economy at R600bn annually, but the figure is extrapolated from a survey of mostly small businesses.

In the survey involving 478 businesses, the chamber found overwhelming support for privatising the supply of electricity. ..

