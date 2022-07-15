×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Business wants details and deadlines in Ramaphosa’s energy plan

President finalises an ‘energy master plan’ that his office calls an emergency response to the crisis

BL Premium
15 July 2022 - 05:10 Hajra Omarjee and Denene Erasmus

In anticipation of a pending announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa about interventions to tackle SA’s energy crisis, Business Unity SA (Busa) has urged the president to include in this plan clear direction and deadlines that reflect the seriousness and urgency of the situation.

Busa said it was deeply concerned that if the debilitating load-shedding experienced over the past month was not remedied urgently, the country and economy would continue to be damaged by negative growth, further ratings downgrades and a deeper decline in consumer and investor confidence for many years to come...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.