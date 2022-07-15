Investors are increasingly considering the prospect of a 100 basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks
In anticipation of a pending announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa about interventions to tackle SA’s energy crisis, Business Unity SA (Busa) has urged the president to include in this plan clear direction and deadlines that reflect the seriousness and urgency of the situation.
Busa said it was deeply concerned that if the debilitating load-shedding experienced over the past month was not remedied urgently, the country and economy would continue to be damaged by negative growth, further ratings downgrades and a deeper decline in consumer and investor confidence for many years to come...
Business wants details and deadlines in Ramaphosa’s energy plan
President finalises an ‘energy master plan’ that his office calls an emergency response to the crisis
