Semiconductor firms provide a timely boost with South Korea’s Samsung posting its best second-quarter profit in four years
The overturning of the Roe v Wade abortion ruling is already impeding people’s access to drugs not being used for abortion
Drugmakers charge that extending hard-won deal struck in June to include certain tests and drugs could lead to a broader unravelling of IP protections
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
It adds to Europe’s travel chaos and worsens the financial crisis at the Swedish-Danish airline, which estimated it will ground half its flights
Due to the declines economy is unlikely to grow more than 2%, with it probably contracting in the second quarter
Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu
After return from the pandemic, rules seem to have been thrown by the wayside
Ugly as sin or a beauty to behold? These four new car designs stick to the right
The production and distribution of electricity contracted further in May as load-shedding continued.
Stats SA reported on Thursday that electricity generation decreased by 4.3% year on year in May...
Power production continued to fall in May due to load-shedding
Due to the declines the economy is unlikely to grow more than 2% and will probably contract in the second quarter
