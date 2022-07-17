Little has changed for a community scarred by unemployment, lack of service delivery and crime
Emergency action to cut red tape and break political logjams is the only way to avoid disaster
Sihle Mooi is the SA country director at ForAfrika.
SA has an electricity supply crisis, not just an Eskom problem, and the New Development Bank (NDB) expects to play a critical role in enabling investment in the country's ailing energy sector, says Leslie Maasdorp, bank vice-president and CFO.
Maasdorp, a former senior banker with Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, who has been with the NDB since its inception seven years ago, said energy was both the single biggest constraint and the major enabler for economic growth, and SA needed a significant investment in power to recover from the crisis. ..
To relieve SA’s energy crisis, cut red tape and let other companies invest — NDB vice-president
We need to remove the obstacles so there can be more players in the energy sector, local and international, who will be willing to invest if the environment is favourable, says Leslie Maasdorp
