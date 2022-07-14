×

Economy

Mining production shrinks for fourth consecutive month

Gold, coal and manganese ore dragged down mining output in May, but the 7.8% year-on-year fall was smaller than feared

14 July 2022 - 13:12 Thuletho Zwane

Mining production shrank for a fourth consecutive month in May, but by less than economists expected, dragged lower by gold, coal and manganese, Stats SA said on Thursday.

Production by decreased by 7.8% year on year in May, after a downwardly revised 14.8% slump in April — better than market expectations of a 10.85% fall...

