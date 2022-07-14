Mining production shrinks for fourth consecutive month

China’s daily crude oil imports in June sank to their lowest since July 2018
The country still has an intelligence problem a year after the failed insurrection
Standard Bank’s CEO says SA’s potential financial greylisting would cause the rand to weaken, and inflation and interest rates to spike
Paul Mashatile releases conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule
REIT already owns 40.69% of the company, which focuses on affordable housing, and is offering R3.58 for each share it doesn’t already own
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Former chancellor of the exchequer could be beaten in a run-off against trade minister Penny Mordaunt or foreign secretary Liz Truss, according to YouGov poll
Efficiency of movement and thought, effective execution and discipline should see them through, but nothing in rugby is certain
Joe Biden’s visit to Jerusalem comes as American attempts to steer Israel away from Beijing seem to be working
Mining production shrank for a fourth consecutive month in May, but by less than economists expected, dragged lower by gold, coal and manganese, Stats SA said on Thursday.
Production by decreased by 7.8% year on year in May, after a downwardly revised 14.8% slump in April — better than market expectations of a 10.85% fall...
