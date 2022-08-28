×

How Treasury is one of the top offenders in wasteful expenditure

28 August 2022 - 16:30 Bekezela Phakathi

The National Treasury, which is charged with managing the national purse and overseeing sound financial management across the government, is itself one of the worst offenders when it comes to fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Most of the wasteful expenditure incurred by the Treasury over the past five years was due to payment of software licences that were not used...

