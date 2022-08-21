Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Both government stimulus and pricing power amid disrupted supply chains have run their course
City has come up with the answer, says mayor Mpho Phalatse
The Public Servants Association is expected to continue with its ballot until Friday after talks about a pay hike deal failed
Africa’s biggest lender says it is guarding against new entrants emulating Capitec’s retail banking rise
Importers unhappy with slow decision-making in custom duty adjustment cases
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Water levels in some rivers and lakes fall to lowest levels in almost a century
Matsatsantsa spurned two excellent opportunities to snatch a smash-and-grab at the end in a goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium
The battery-electric concept keeps the muscle-bound looks and uses an 800V propulsion system
SA is well on track to address all the legislative deficiencies identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in its October 2021 report, which evaluated the country’s measures against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
This is key if SA is to avoid a greylisting by the FATF, an international body that establishes standards for the combating of money laundering and the financing of terrorism, when it meets in February. Greylisting will have dire consequences for the economy and in particular the financial sector...
SA is sorting out legislative deficiencies to avoid greylisting
The cabinet has approved the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill
