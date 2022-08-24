×

National

Treasury assures small businesses of less onerous risk-compliance rules

Thousands of new firms will be required to register with the Financial Intelligence Centre in terms of proposed legislative amendments that seek to avoid SA’s greylisting

BL Premium
24 August 2022 - 14:02 Linda Ensor

Low-risk small businesses will be excluded from onerous compliance obligations contained in proposed amendments to the schedules of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act, National Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat said.

Still, he acknowledged the amendments would have cost implications for high-risk businesses...

