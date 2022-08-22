×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite links R3.5bn debt to sustainability targets

SA’s largest retailer finalises sustainability-linked loans linked to its green push

BL Premium
22 August 2022 - 20:01 Katharine Child

Shoprite has borrowed R2.8bn for operational and business purposes, with the interest rates linked to sustainability targets such as increasing recycling and reusable packaging, as well as cutting power and water use.

The country’s largest retailer also took out a R700m green loan from RMB, specifically for the rollout of energy-saving LED light bulbs in all its stores...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.