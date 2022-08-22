Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Shoprite has borrowed R2.8bn for operational and business purposes, with the interest rates linked to sustainability targets such as increasing recycling and reusable packaging, as well as cutting power and water use.
The country’s largest retailer also took out a R700m green loan from RMB, specifically for the rollout of energy-saving LED light bulbs in all its stores...
Shoprite links R3.5bn debt to sustainability targets
SA’s largest retailer finalises sustainability-linked loans linked to its green push
