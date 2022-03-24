National ILO to elect new director-general B L Premium

SA businessperson Mthunzi Mdwaba is confident of becoming the next boss of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) when the global labour agency elects its new director-general for a five-year term on Friday.

Mdwaba is former vice-president of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) of the ILO, a tripartite UN special agency dealing with social justice and setting international labour standards...