National ESKOM Pravin Gordhan apologises and promises no power cuts on voting day Minister says Eskom has taken the necessary steps aimed at ending load-shedding by the weekend B L Premium

There will be no load-shedding on election day, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday.

At a briefing alongside Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, Gordhan said that Eskom had taken the necessary steps to ensure that load-shedding shifted to stage 3 on Thursday, to stage 2 on Friday and stopped thereafter...