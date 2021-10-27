ESKOM
Pravin Gordhan apologises and promises no power cuts on voting day
Minister says Eskom has taken the necessary steps aimed at ending load-shedding by the weekend
27 October 2021 - 22:51
There will be no load-shedding on election day, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday.
At a briefing alongside Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, Gordhan said that Eskom had taken the necessary steps to ensure that load-shedding shifted to stage 3 on Thursday, to stage 2 on Friday and stopped thereafter...
