Politics DA urges voters to snub smaller parties The party is worried the opposition vote will be split to the benefit of the ANC

The DA is discouraging voters from voting for smaller parties, saying doing so would split the opposition vote and hand victory to the ANC.

The opposition party is aiming to bring the ANC’s support to below 50% in the November 1 elections, paving the way for it to win outright majorities in councils or to form coalitions with smaller opposition parties which share its liberal principles...