Politics LOCAL GOVERNMENT ANC polling shows voter stayaway may put metros out of reach A weak showing in the local government election could embolden Ramaphosa’s rivals

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s renewal agenda may not improve the party’s standing among voters enough to regain the metros it lost due to disillusionment with his predecessor.

The party’s own polling puts its support at 46% in Johannesburg, while a survey conducted by its main opponent, the DA, put it at 40%. Other surveys indicate that Joburg may be too close to call, and ANC leaders who spoke to Business Day were resigned to falling short in Tshwane...