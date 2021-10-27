Be wary of those with false promises, says IFP deputy president
Party wraps up Durban campaigning ahead of local government elections, hoping to take control of the metro
27 October 2021 - 20:51
The IFP wrapped up its month-long election campaign in KwaZulu-Natal late on Wednesday with a call to break the ANC’s control of the Durban metro.
Addressing several hundred supporters who turned up despite the wet weather at Curries Fountain, the sport stadium steeped in rich struggle history, IFP deputy president Mzamo Buthelezi called on party supporters not to be swayed by the “false promises” of other political parties...
