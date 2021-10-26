Turnout will be critical for Western Cape election outcome
A 10% drop in a ward could have a devastating effect on the Cape Town proportional representation ballot, DA says
26 October 2021 - 19:12
The turnout of the 3.1-million voters registered to vote in the Western Cape — 1.97-million of them in the Cape Town metro alone — will be critical to the outcome.
Turnout among young and first-time voters — there are 1.2-million voters 18-39 years old in the province, many of them unemployed — will also have a decisive effect on the result...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now