National Turnout will be critical for Western Cape election outcome A 10% drop in a ward could have a devastating effect on the Cape Town proportional representation ballot, DA says

The turnout of the 3.1-million voters registered to vote in the Western Cape — 1.97-million of them in the Cape Town metro alone — will be critical to the outcome.

Turnout among young and first-time voters — there are 1.2-million voters 18-39 years old in the province, many of them unemployed — will also have a decisive effect on the result...