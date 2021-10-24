Opinion / Columnists WAYNE SUSSMAN: A case study of coalitions and why they are here to stay

Between 2011 and 2016 there was a handful of coalitions in the Western Cape, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. The north of the country did not know what a coalition looked like.

The 2016 local government election results saw municipalities in eight out of the nine provinces experience coalitions. Gauteng, the Free State, North West and the Eastern Cape all had the opportunity to see a coalition on a local level in their province. Only Mpumalanga has never experienced a coalition on a local level. ..