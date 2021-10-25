National Tshwane is Gauteng’s high-risk hub of election hotspots, says Bheki Cele The police minister says risk assessors have identified between 270 and 300 high-risk election hotspots nationwide B L Premium

Police minister Bheki Cele says a risk assessment has identified between 270 and 300 high-risk election hotspots countrywide.

He said four provinces — KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape — were hotspots but that did not necessarily indicate other provinces were altogether peaceful. “There are pockets everywhere,” Cele said...