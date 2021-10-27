Politics Independents and smaller parties in for a windfall in local government elections B L Premium

The November local government polls are just around the corner. And with growing predictions of coalition outcomes being touted for key municipalities across the country, experts are also calling it a windfall season for the independent candidates.

The stand-alone contenders participating countrywide have run campaigns based on identity politics, and have raised personal constituency issues such as safety, jobs and service delivery. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa noted the increase in independent candidates, indicating that “SA is a strong democracy”...