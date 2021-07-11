NEC MEETING
Ramaphosa says ANC will forge ahead with renewal as Zuma protests spread
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma expresses frustration with Jacob Zuma’s arrest
11 July 2021 - 23:23
With the ANC’s leadership having to confront the political fallout from former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration for refusing to account on state capture, insiders at the meeting of the party’s top brass at the weekend say the ANC will push ahead with its renewal agenda.
The meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) — the highest decision-making body between conferences — came as an angry mob torched vehicles, looted stores and clashed with police as demonstrations spread from Durban to Johannesburg on Sunday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now