National NEC MEETING Ramaphosa says ANC will forge ahead with renewal as Zuma protests spread Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma expresses frustration with Jacob Zuma's arrest

With the ANC’s leadership having to confront the political fallout from former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration for refusing to account on state capture, insiders at the meeting of the party’s top brass at the weekend say the ANC will push ahead with its renewal agenda.

The meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) — the highest decision-making body between conferences — came as an angry mob torched vehicles, looted stores and clashed with police as demonstrations spread from Durban to Johannesburg on Sunday...