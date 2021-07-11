POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma back at top court to appeal contempt charges
Application to rescind the watershed verdict will take centre stage, while vaccination registration for ages 35-49 begins on Thursday
11 July 2021 - 16:32
The Constitutional Court will hear former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal on Monday to have the apex court rescind its decision to sentence him to 15 months in jail after failing to adhere to an order that he appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry.
Zuma began his prison term at the Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal last week after initially refusing to turn himself over to the police. ..
