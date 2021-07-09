‘Enough’ police to manage pro-Zuma protests in KZN, Bheki Cele says
The police commissioner says it took nine hours of negotiating before Zuma handed himself in on Wednesday night
09 July 2021 - 16:14
Police minister Bheki Cele says there are “enough” police officers on the ground in KwaZulu-Natal following a flare-up of violent protests by alleged supporters of jailed former president Jacob Zuma, that saw parts of the N3 and N2 blocked by burning debris and trucks.
Cele would not comment on how many officers had been deployed to the province but said they included intelligence operatives...
