Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: The problem is ANC impunity — not Zuma

08 July 2021 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: MASI LOSI
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: MASI LOSI

There isn’t much on which you can agree with Jacob Zuma, but he was spot-on this weekend when he said: "The government does not know how to govern and how to handle the law." He was right — but not in the way he imagined.

Rather, the way Zuma’s supporters massed at Nkandla, while his own party, the ANC, remained silent, rendered President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lockdown regulations worthless.

How can the ANC claim any sort of moral high ground when people are being locked up for carrying alcohol in their cars, yet Zuma, the narcissist-in-chief, flagrantly abuses lockdown rules, tacitly sanctions their violation by others and sneers at the nation, maskless?

It was as eloquent a statement as could ever be made about how the rules are meant for the powerless, while there’s a far more accommodating set of standards for the elite. This was underscored when Lindiwe Sisulu arrived at Nkandla, and told the world that the ANC’s national executive committee had been deployed to make sure "everything is in order". She claimed there’d been "no defiance" of lockdown rules, when the truth was clear for all to see.

Sisulu then attacked a radio presenter when called out for the party’s complicity in creating the Zuma monster. Yet this is someone who fancies herself "presidential material". It suggests Sisulu is almost as deluded as Zuma’s son Duduzane, who seems to think that having good looks, a few rally slogans and ostentatious wealth qualifies you to be a presidential candidate.

Then again, in the ANC today, it just might.

As the governing party pandered to Zuma’s paranoid delusions over the weekend, the third wave of the pandemic wrought havoc. As South Africans, obeying the curfew, stayed home, images from Nkandla of hundreds of unmasked ANC members, some firing guns into the air, beamed onto their screens.

Despite what Sisulu says, it was a clear breach of the lockdown rules — and it was difficult to shake the memory that police have killed 10 South Africans, and arrested hundreds of thousands, for not following those same rules.

Those 10 people died because of what President Cyril Ramaphosa euphemistically described as "overenthusiasm on the part of the police".

Yet, police minister Bheki Cele said, the police had intentionally restrained themselves from acting at Nkandla to prevent the killing "of women and children". It illustrates not just Cele’s hypocrisy, but that of his entire self-serving party.

As if this wasn’t enough of an insult, a health department memo leaked this week indicating that ministers, deputy ministers, MECs and political office staff were going to be fast-tracked for Covid vaccines. It provoked a storm, not least because the reason SA’s vaccination rollout is so far behind is the ineptitude of (and looting by) the same bureaucrats who believe they’re entitled to special treatment.

As a result, the health department withdrew that circular — but the damage had been done.

If there was one message that was constantly reinforced this week, it is that those in power are more equal than everyone else.

This was why Zuma could sneeringly show the country’s apex court the middle finger, believing he is untouchable.

The ANC — a party that deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said this week "loves and respects" Zuma as an elder — has repeatedly allowed the former president to brazenly stomp all over the country, the constitution and the law.

This week, more than any other, showed that it is the ANC, not Zuma, that is the problem. He is a creation of ANC impunity, nothing more.

JUSTICE MALALA: There’s no healing without fever

It’s hot in the kitchen: you can see Jacob Zuma’s desperation in the number of straws he is clutching at
Opinion
21 hours ago

ROB ROSE: For Zuma, the sneering narcissist, it’s all about him

Whether something is helpful to him is all that really matters to him
Opinion
2 days ago

Insidious: what Zuma’s jail card means for the ANC

Former president Jacob Zuma’s disdain for the judiciary and the rule of law has finally caught up with him. Considering his intransigence, it was ...
Features
1 week ago

JOHN DLUDLU: ANC faces conundrum of saving face or uniting the party at all costs

The leadership has shown ineptitude in dealing with the Zuma phenomenon
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: SAPS socked by EFF
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: How the ANC broke SA’s small towns
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ROB ROSE: Hunting Mirror Trading’s ponzi cash
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Where is our outrage?
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
ROB ROSE: The hypocrisy of Malema’s ‘march to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Constitutional Court should not let Zuma treat it as a casino

Opinion

Unvaccinated Jacob Zuma compares lockdown to apartheid

National

Nkandla showdown a defining battle in the war between feudalism and reason

Opinion

ANC wants Jacob Zuma to comply with law

National

Zuma tries Plan A and Plan B in bid to avoid prison

National

‘Amabhutho’ have committed treason, Buthelezi says

National

Police ready to arrest defiant Zuma as he fails to hand himself over

National

EDITORIAL: Zuma cannot hold our democracy hostage

Opinion / Editorials

Cele says he will hold fire on Zuma arrest unless directed otherwise

National

Police minister may face charges if he does not arrest Zuma by midnight

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma crisis puts SA’s constitutional democracy to the test

National

ANC distances itself from Zuma’s attacks on court

Politics

TOM EATON: The Nkandla Nation, bluffed up by the media and ANC babysitters

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.