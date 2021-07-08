PRISON
Hospital ward and orange overalls for Zuma’s first night
‘The entire saga has led to confidence in our court system’
08 July 2021 - 23:28
Former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration is a moment of deep reflection for the governing ANC, which will hold a national executive committee meeting this weekend.
Small and sporadic protests followed Zuma’s arrest and committal to the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre late on Wednesday to serve 15 months in jail for contravening a court order to testify before the state capture inquiry...
