National Police to monitor court site as judges hear Zuma’s bid to get out of jail Police will be at the Constitutional Court precinct in Braamfontein after flare-ups in the CBD on Sunday BL PREMIUM

Mere days into former president Jacob Zuma’s 15-month sentence behind bars, the Constitutional Court will hear arguments why — in Zuma’s view — it should rescind its order against him.

On Monday, in a virtual hearing, the apex court will hear Zuma’s bid to undo its order against him. Dali Mpofu, head of Zuma’s legal team, will first plead Zuma’s case before the court...