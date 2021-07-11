Police to monitor court site as judges hear Zuma’s bid to get out of jail
Police will be at the Constitutional Court precinct in Braamfontein after flare-ups in the CBD on Sunday
11 July 2021 - 20:50
Mere days into former president Jacob Zuma’s 15-month sentence behind bars, the Constitutional Court will hear arguments why — in Zuma’s view — it should rescind its order against him.
On Monday, in a virtual hearing, the apex court will hear Zuma’s bid to undo its order against him. Dali Mpofu, head of Zuma’s legal team, will first plead Zuma’s case before the court...
