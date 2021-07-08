News Leader
WATCH: How the Jacob Zuma arrest saga unfolded
Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution's Lawson Naidoo talks to Business Day TV about the arrest of the former president
08 July 2021 - 07:31
The clock is ticking on the warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma but police minister Bheki Cele has indicated that he will not arrest Zuma in light of recent developments.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution for his views on the matter.
