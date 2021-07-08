National

WATCH: How the Jacob Zuma arrest saga unfolded

Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution's Lawson Naidoo talks to Business Day TV about the arrest of the former president

08 July 2021 - 07:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

The clock is ticking on the warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma but police minister Bheki Cele has indicated that he will not arrest Zuma in light of recent developments.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution for his views on the matter.

