STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY
Zuma’s defiance of top court hands Zondo a serious test
If he ignores summons former president could face a sentence of up to six months in prison and a fine
01 February 2021 - 11:02
UPDATED 01 February 2021 - 23:38
Former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to defy an order of the Constitutional Court to answer questions at the state capture inquiry has turned the spotlight back at deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
In its ruling last week, the highest court of the land also had some critical words for Zondo – for not treating Zuma the same way it would any nonco-operative witness and showing him a degree of "deference"...
