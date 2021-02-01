CARTOON: Zuma ‘shattered’ as appeals run out

Disappointing Chinese data is weighing on sentiment a little, along with concerns over the pace of vaccine rollouts
Retail trading bros are going after the financial establishment – and this time it’s personal
Communications minister is concerned that no consensus was reached with labour on alternatives to job cuts
Oversight allegedly failed as state capture took root in SA
Futuregrowth says the deal will be good for transformation in the tourism industry
Manufacturing sector performance is expected to show that SA's recovery halted
Vinpro wants the ban to be lifted with immediate effect by the court in its hearing on February 5
Leaders urge the lifting of an arms embargo and plan to hold another summit in just over a week's time to discuss the situation
Youngster rode a bold tactical race for Rainbow Bridge’s second victory in Cape’s premier race
For some children the pandemic will build resilience, but many others will bear scars
