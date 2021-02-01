Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma ‘shattered’ as appeals run out

01 February 2021 - 05:03 brandan reynolds
Monday, February 1 2021

SSA intelligence officers were deployed for Zuma faction at 2017 Nasrec meeting, witness says

The chief of the directorate of special operations, which was purportedly disbanded by then spy boss Arthur Fraser in 2016, were deployed to the ANC ...
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: You serve nobody by being the nice guy, Justice Zondo

Constitutional Court gives chair one last chance to ensure Zuma testifies before the commission
3 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Jacob Zuma now finds himself in a tight spot

Added to state capture questions, the former president faces allegations about his role in the running of the State Security Agency
3 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zondo commission to hear evidence about parliamentary oversight

Oversight allegedly failed as state capture took root in SA
14 hours ago

Constitutional Court rebukes Zuma for flouting his own rules

Top court orders the former president to appear before the state capture commission, which he himself established in 2018
3 days ago
Friday, January 29 2021

