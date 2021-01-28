National Zondo inquiry Constitutional Court rebukes Zuma for flouting his own rules Top court slams Zuma's 'reprehensible' behaviour BL PREMIUM

The Constitutional Court has slammed Jacob Zuma, who as former president had to uphold and protect the constitution, for his "reprehensible" behaviour undermining the rule of law as he seeks to avoid answering questions at the state capture commission.

The commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, did not escape a rebuke either — for being too soft on the former head of state instead of treating him as any other noncooperative witness...