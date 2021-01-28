Zondo inquiry
Constitutional Court rebukes Zuma for flouting his own rules
Top court slams Zuma's 'reprehensible' behaviour
28 January 2021 - 10:49
UPDATED 28 January 2021 - 22:57
The Constitutional Court has slammed Jacob Zuma, who as former president had to uphold and protect the constitution, for his "reprehensible" behaviour undermining the rule of law as he seeks to avoid answering questions at the state capture commission.
The commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, did not escape a rebuke either — for being too soft on the former head of state instead of treating him as any other noncooperative witness...
