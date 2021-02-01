National LACK OF PROGRESS Miners fire broadside against Ramaphosa’s slow economic reforms On the eve of the annual Mining Indaba where the president is due to speak, SA’s mining industry lambastes him for a lack of urgency BL PREMIUM

Minerals Council SA leadership is frustrated at the lack of urgency from the government in reversing its economic decline, urging quick and decisive interventions from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

At a media conference ahead of the Mining Indaba, council CEO Roger Baxter and its president, Mxolisi Mgojo, urged the government to rely on business to resuscitate the economy, which is reeling under a year of lockdown restrictions that have exacerbated a crisis that had started long before then...